Teenager has AirPods stolen in 'frightening' Slough robbery

A 13-year-old boy had his AirPods stolen by two teenagers in a 'frightening' robbery in Slough.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which occurred on Friday between 6pm and 6.15pm at the Mercian Recreation Ground in Cippenham.

The victim was walking along Moor Furlong towards the recreation ground when he was approached by two teenage boys who started to speak to him.

As he got to the recreation ground, one of the boys blocked his path. The other boy then threatened him and demanded his AirPods, which he handed over.

The two offenders then left in the direction of Richards Way.

The first offender was black, aged about 13 or 14, and about 5ft6ins or 5ft 7ins tall with a skinny build. He had black hair styled in short braids with brown eyes and no facial hair.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top with a large front pocket and thin black jogging bottoms.

The second offender was mixed race, about 13 or 14-years-old, about 5ft 6ins or 5ft 7ins tall with a broad build. He was wearing a tracksuit with a hooded top.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Helena Moore, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim, and I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about it to come forward.

“If you saw this happen, or if you have any information which could help, then please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210351876.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”