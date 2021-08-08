Police launch urgent appeal to find missing woman from Slough

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a woman who has gone missing from Slough.

Muriel Ishmael, 65, was last seen today (Sunday) at about 5.10pm in Boroughway Road before moving onto Langley High Street.

Thames Valley Police says that it is 'extremely important' that she is found as she requires medication.

Muriel is black, 5ft 4ins tall with short dark hair with a reddish tinge. Muriel has a medium build and when she was last seen was wearing a dark blue raincoat with a hood, a dark skirt and black trainers.

She is known to frequent the Langley High Street area as well as Slough Cemetery.

Inspector Tracey Croucher, based at Windsor police station, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Muriel’s whereabouts and we urgently need to locate her.

“She is in need of medication, and so it is extremely important that she is found.

“If you have seen her, or have any information about where she could be, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 20210808-1567.

“Muriel, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know that you are safe.”