    • Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill in Manor Park

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Armed police were called to Manor Park last night (Sunday) following reports of a man making threats.

    Officers arrived in Salisbury Avenue at 6.25pm.

    They arrested a 35-year-old man, from Slough, on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

    An investigation is ongoing.

