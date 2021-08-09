Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill in Manor Park

03:11PM, Monday 09 August 2021
Armed police were called to Manor Park last night (Sunday) following reports of a man making threats.
Officers arrived in Salisbury Avenue at 6.25pm.
They arrested a 35-year-old man, from Slough, on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
An investigation is ongoing.
