Man stabbed outside bar in Slough High Street

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man in his twenties was stabbed in a fight outside Bar Deco shortly after midnight on Sunday (August 8).

The man was with his friends outside the bar when they were involved in an altercation with another group.

He sustained stab wounds to his back and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, from Slough were arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and have been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Zoe Batten, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210353657.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”