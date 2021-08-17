Key Slough Borough Council figure leaves role for new post in Scotland

A key figure in Slough’s major regeneration projects is set to bow out after taking a new post in Scotland.

In a message seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, executive director Stephen Gibson announced he will be leaving the council to take up a new post at Glasgow City Council.

He will leave Slough Borough Council (SBC) at the end of September.

As executive director of place, Mr Gibson has been at the forefront in the town’s major regeneration schemes – such as the Akzonobel site – joint ventures, and assets.

He wrote: “Having worked for SBC for more than eight years, I’m genuinely very sad to be leaving Slough. In this time, I’ve worked with and for lots of brilliant people who have never failed to amaze me with their commitment, knowledge, hard work, and desire to get the job done – even in the most trying of times.

“I started my career in local government with Glasgow City Council 35 years ago so I’m pleased to be going home.

“I wish you all every success in the future and know that you’ll continue to transform the town and make Slough a place where people want to live, learn, work, and do business.”

Josie Wragg, the chief executive, said Stephen brought “energy, humour, a willingness to get stuck in and boundless enthusiasm to the leadership team and he will be missed.”

SBC is currently arranging an interim replacement from October onwards.