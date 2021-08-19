Man, 63, jailed for sexually assaulting four women in Slough and Bracknell

A 63-year-old man who sexually assaulted four women in their own homes in Slough and Bracknell has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Derek Thurlbeck, of The Pastures, High Wycombe, targeted his victims - women ranging from 23-years-old to 60-years-old, over a period of two years.

He was charged on April 28 last year with five counts of sexual assault committed between January 2017 and April 2019.

The High Wycombe man stood trial at Reading Crown Court in July and was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict.

He appeared for sentencing on Monday where he received a two-and-a-half year jail term.

Staff investigator Surinder Marway, based at Slough police station, said: “Derek Thurlbeck sexually assaulted vulnerable women, some over a period of two years, in their own homes.

“I believe the serious nature of this offence is reflected in the sentence, which will also help prevent him from further offending.

“I would also like to thank the victims for their help with the investigation, and hope that the sentence Thurlbeck received brings them some comfort.”