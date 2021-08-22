SITE INDEX

    Slough man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Slough man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

    A stabbing in Slough on Friday had led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

    Officers attended Seymour Road at around 9.15pm on the evening of August 20, after a report that the victim, in his fifties, had sustained a stab wound.

    He was taken to hospital where he remains in a condition not believed to be life-threatening.

    A 24-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

    He has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

    The matter remains under investigation.

     

     

    Slough

