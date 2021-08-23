Man sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for sexual assault in Slough

A man has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in Slough.

Kevin Kivindyo, 42, of St Pauls Avenue, Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, August 16, having been found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The incident took place on March 26, 2018, where Kivindyo sexually assaulted the victim, a 23-year-old woman, in her home. He was arrested that day and later charged on July 18, 2019, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a sexually motivated assault on a vulnerable young woman by Kevin Kivindyo.

“Throughout the course of the investigation Kivindyo denied any responsibility for his actions and showed no remorse. His continued denial led to the victim having to give evidence at trial and relive the distressing events of the incident.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery and courage throughout the course of the investigation and that of the numerous witnesses who supported the investigation and subsequently gave evidence at trial. I hope that the sentence Kivindyo received brings them some comfort.”