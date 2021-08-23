Pedestrian knocked over during hit-and-run in Wexham Road

A pedestrian was knocked over by a car during a hit-and-run in Wexham Road earlier today.

Police said a man in his 60s was hit near Upton Lea Parade at about 5pm.

The driver of the car, which is described as a silver Mercedes, failed to stop and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Investigating Officer, PC Ricky Eagles of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also appeal to anyone with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or make a report online quoting the reference number 43210378769.