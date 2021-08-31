Slough driver convicted after lying to police over car crash

A man who lied to police by sitting in the passenger seat after crashing a car in Slough has pleaded guilty to multiple driving offences.

Hassan Khan, 22, of Leeds Road, Slough, pleaded guilty on Thursday at Slough Magistrates' Court to one count each of careless driving, driving without insurance, failing to report a collision and failing to nominate the driver.

At around 1.10am on May 14, officers spotted a white BMW in Stoke Poges Lane which sped off when it saw police turn around. The vehicle crashed when attempting to turn into Baylis Road, causing damage to a parked car and damaging a fence.

Khan, who was driving the car, moved from the driver's seat into the rear passenger seat, 'casually' lit a cigarette and claimed not to be the driver when asked by officers.

He was charged on July 15 and will be sentenced at the same court on September 24.

Investigating officer, PC Marcus Audoin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Khan made a conscious decision to drive that night without insurance. Then, when he saw police, he attempted to flee but clearly overestimated his driving abilities, immediately losing control and colliding into a fence and a parked car.

“He caused facial injuries to his passenger, destroyed the car that belonged to an NHS key worker, and damaged a fence belonging to a local business causing a great deal of distress to those effected. Thankfully nobody sustained more serious injuries.

“Immediately after the incident, Khan casually lit a cigarette in the back seat whilst proclaiming his innocence, however he was later presented with insurmountable evidence in the form of CCTV and forensic evidence at court leading him to then enter a guilty plea.

“Thames Valley Police and in particular the Roads Policing unit will continue to work tirelessly to take dangerous drivers from our roads.”