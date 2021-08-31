Greater stop and search powers for police following affrays in Slough

An order handing police increased stop and search powers has been enacted for parts of Slough from today (Tuesday), following a series of affrays in the area.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has tonight authorised a 24-hour Section 60 order, which will be reviewed and could be extended.

The order is in place from 8pm for the area as shown in the map (below), which covers Cippenham, Chalvey, Upton and Langley.

It is in place following reports of a series of affrays, with the force adding it has made the decision in order to 'reduce the risk of serious violence and offending'.

Section 60 orders enhance the stop and search powers of police officers, allowing them to search people without needing to suspect that they may be carrying weapons.

There will be an increased number of officers in the area while the order is active, TVP confirmed.

The map below shows the Section 60 area:

Inspector Sarah Roxburgh, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Incidents such as this are completely unacceptable in our communities.

“We will do all possible to make the area safe for everyone and a section 60 order is part of that.

“If you have concerns, please speak to an officer, and if you have information about anyone who carries a weapon, I would urge you to report it to police by calling 101 or making a report online.

“Alternatively you can also report 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

For more information on stop and searches, and Section 60 orders, click here.