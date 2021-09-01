Bravery award for police officer's 'relentless' pursuit of Slough attacker

A Thames Valley Police officer who showed ‘relentless’ determination to chase down a driver who had punched her in the face has been recognised for her bravery.

PC Katie McGloin won a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award after a seemingly never-ending pursuit of an uninsured driver who attacked her in Slough.

The police dog handler pulled over her attacker in a cul-de-sac in the town in April 2019 after a check on his vehicle revealed it was uninsured.

She had been hoping to talk to him but the driver emerged from his car with a can of beer before running off towards some houses.

PC McGloin managed to catch up with the man after he leapt over a garden fence and attempted to drag him down by his belt but he wriggled free and landed a punch on her face.

The assailant made it to a busy road before wading across a river but the police constable did not give up the chase.

She called through the registration of a nearby parked car to her colleagues to help identify her location and trigger a back-up response.

By now, the driver was exhausted and PC McGloin caught up with him after wading through the waist-deep water herself.

But he would not give himself up and after warning he would be tasered, the police constable despatched a cartridge into him.

The barbs dropped him to the ground but he managed to pull one off his body, leading to her deploying a second taser to the left chest area, disabling his left arm.

But the never-ending pursuit continued as he pulled the barb out again, leaving PC McGloin to wrestle him to the ground to get him under control.

The officer finally ended the ordeal by deploying her CAPTA spray to incapacitate her attacker before back-up arrived.

PC McGloin said: “I just didn’t want to let him get away. I think at the point where he’s swinging his arms, and he’s hit me, I just thought, ‘I’m not going to let you win this battle’.

“His probation officer contacted me after it happened and told me he said had he known how determined I’d been, he just would have stopped straight away.

“He said, ‘I’ve put myself through all of this, and she still got me’. He sent an apology through his probation officer for leaving me with bumps and cuts.”

The police constable will attend an awards ceremony in the Thames Valley Policing area on September 9 where an overall winner will be announced.

She added: “It’s nice to be recognised. I think there’s a lot of people every day out there who are doing exactly the same. I would do the same again, but there are definitely people out there that have been a lot braver than me.

“For me, it wasn’t bravery; it was just me being a stubborn git, really.”

Craig O’Leary, Thames Valley Police Federation chairman, said: “Katie represents the best of Thames Valley Police officers, running towards danger to keep the public safe. She was relentless that day; there’s no way this guy was going to get away from her despite the assault.

“She says it was stubbornness, but it was bravery too. We’re very proud of Katie, and she’s a very worthy winner of a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award. Many congratulations.”