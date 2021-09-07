SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek overnight closures planned on M4

    Transport secretary halts the opening of new smart motorways

    Overnight closures are planned on the M4 between Slough and Maidenhead this week for the Smart Motorways project.

    The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 Maidenhead from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow.

    Both carriageways will be shut between the same junctions from 9pm until 6am on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

    A full closure will be in place between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes) this weekend.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved