SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Driver crashes and knocks over a lamppost in Uxbridge Road

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    A driver crashed into a lamppost on the Uxbridge Road in Slough yesterday - badly damaging it and the car.

    The lamppost fell and blocked the road, needing to be removed.

    Three fire trucks from Slough Fire Station arrived at the scene at 7.45, alongside police and an ambulance.

    Firefighters moved the car and lamppost to the side of the road while the ambulance took the driver away to treat his injuries.

    No one else was involved in the incident and the road was cleared in around 20 minutes.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved