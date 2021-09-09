Driver crashes and knocks over a lamppost in Uxbridge Road

09:11AM, Thursday 09 September 2021
A driver crashed into a lamppost on the Uxbridge Road in Slough yesterday - badly damaging it and the car.
The lamppost fell and blocked the road, needing to be removed.
Three fire trucks from Slough Fire Station arrived at the scene at 7.45, alongside police and an ambulance.
Firefighters moved the car and lamppost to the side of the road while the ambulance took the driver away to treat his injuries.
No one else was involved in the incident and the road was cleared in around 20 minutes.
Comments
