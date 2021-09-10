Section 60 order in Slough after group of men spotted with weapons

Reports of a group of men with weapons in Slough has led to a section 60 order being imposed for 24 hours.

Section 60 orders give police greater stop and search powers within a certain area to prevent further incidents of disorder.

The order was enacted at 11pm on Thursday and will remain in place for 24 hours before it is reviewed.

Two reports of men with weapons were made to Thames Valley Police on Thursday evening, the first of which was made at around 7.20pm in Aylesbury Crescent. A second was made later that evening at around 9.20pm in Elmwood Road.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The order is in place for the area covering the A4 Bath Road from the junction of A355 Farnham Road along to A412 Uxbridge Road, the A355 from Bath Road up to and including Cumberland Avenue and Northern Road, across Stoke Poges Lane, Fir Tree Avenue, Stoke Green, Church Lane and Wexham Park Lane up to and including the A412.

Inspector Karen Bunce, based at Slough police station, said: “We have authorised a Section 60 in Slough following two reports of groups of men with weapons.

“The order is in place to reassure the community and to prevent any further incidents from taking place.

“As a result of this, there will be an increased presence of officers in the local area.

“If anyone has any concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and speak to them.

“I’d also ask any who thinks they have information about these incidents to please get in touch. Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”