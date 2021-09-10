Slough council set out plan to be carbon-neutral by 2040

Slough council has published proposals on how to 'eliminate the borough’s contribution to climate change' over the next 20 years.

The Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan is a draft document which sets out how the borough can address sources of carbon emissions.

This includes how buildings in the borough can become more energy efficient and how to address car dependency.

The proposals also include how Slough will adapt to the risks of climate change, such as extreme heat and flooding.

The council has set a target of borough-wide carbon neutrality by 2040.

The plans are to tackle five key areas:

reducing emissions from its estate and operations

promoting energy efficiency measures, sustainable construction, renewable energy sources, and behaviour change

promoting sustainable transport, reducing car travel and traffic congestion, and encouraging behaviour change

reducing consumption of resources, increasing recycling and reducing waste

supporting council services, residents and businesses to adapt to the impacts of climate change

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and the environment, said: “This is the chance for residents to comment on what is a complex analysis of a hugely important issue for us all.

“I hope people will take the opportunity to help map out our future direction.”

For more information and to comment on the plan before the end of the month, visit www.slough.gov.uk/strategies-plans-policies/climate-change/2