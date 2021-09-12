SITE INDEX

    • Police seek help to find missing 26-year-old Slough man

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing man from Slough.

    Usman Hussain, aged 26, was last seen in Slough on the 30th August 2021.

    He is described as an Asian male, 5ft 9 ins tall, proportionate build.

    He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black fleece jacket, grey trainers and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a green camo backpack.

    If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts, call 101 and quote reference 0855 31/08/2021.

