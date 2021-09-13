Slough Council set to close five care services

A cash-strapped Slough Council is set to close five care services, affecting more than 100 registered users.

Following a public consultation, which ran from July 5 to August 6, senior councillors will decide on Monday, September 20, to close the following services operated by the council:

Lavender Court

Respond (short-term breaks service)

Priors Day Service

Phoenix Day Service

The Pines Day Service

According to the council, this decision will affect 107 residents registered to use the service.

Instead of the day centres, residential service and respite service, the council will be looking at other ways to meet resident’s needs.

These may include accessing activities or services run by other providers including local community groups and charities, using personal assistants, using direct payments, or accessing other support networks.

The council has significant financial challenges, leaving it to rethink how to utilise the limited resources it has to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

These closures could save the council £250,975 this year, and £902,925 in 2022/23.

During the consultation process, 55 people responded to the online surveys, 18 people attended focus groups, two people used the PSPC mailbox, and one person telephoned the AD directly.

More than 800 residents signed an e-petition urging the council to abandon these closure plans, saying the services are 'vital' for people with learning disabilities and autism.

However, it did not reach the 1,500 signature mark for it to be heard at full council.

Alan Sinclair, executive director of people, said: “These recommended changes will allow us to offer a more personalised service based on the individual resident’s needs.

“We understand that this proposal will bring change for people who use these services and their families.

“Each person who uses these services will benefit from a re-assessment of their needs and will be supported with their own new individual plan. As well as saving over a million pounds of taxpayer’s money, this will allow more flexible and tailored support for people.”

The proposed closures will first be heard at a people scrutiny panel today (Monday) for review and comment from councillors.