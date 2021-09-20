Free gym sessions in Slough for National Fitness Day

Free gym classes and activity sessions will be on offer in Slough on Wednesday as part of National Fitness Day.

Everyone Active, operator of the council’s leisure centres, is taking part in the nationwide initiative to celebrate the health benefits of regular exercise.

Visitors can use the gym at The Centre, Farnham Road, for free with Langley Leisure Centre also offering free passes for its group exercise classes.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Luke Routhorn, said: “We’re delighted to get behind National Fitness Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to try out a new activity or class for free and to celebrate the benefits of being active.

“This initiative has been supported by Everyone Active for several years and we’re really pleased to see it continue to grow.

"This year is a chance to celebrate leisure activity in all forms and we’re excited to welcome the local community to get active at our centres.”

To book a free activity session call The Centre on 01753 894700, visit the Everyone Active website or download the free Everyone Active app.

Anyone who wants to book a free PT or gym session will need to carry out an online induction via the Everyone Active website before turning up.

Visit www.everyoneactive.com for details.