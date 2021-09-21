SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend M4 closures between Slough and Maidenhead

The M4 will be closed in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) this weekend for Smart Motorway works.

Highways England said both carriageways are due to close at 8pm on Friday, reopening at 6am on Monday, September 27.

The westbound carriageway of the M4 between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is also set to close from 9pm this evening (Tuesday) until 6am tomorrow.

The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 5 (Langley) is closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday this week from 9pm until 6am.