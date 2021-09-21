SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend M4 closures between Slough and Maidenhead

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    The M4 will be closed in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) this weekend for Smart Motorway works.

    Highways England said both carriageways are due to close at 8pm on Friday, reopening at 6am on Monday, September 27.

    The westbound carriageway of the M4 between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) is also set to close from 9pm this evening (Tuesday) until 6am tomorrow.

    The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 5 (Langley) is closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday this week from 9pm until 6am.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved