Slough councillor returns to Labour group after suspension

A Slough councillor has returned to Labour after he was ‘administratively suspended’ from the group over social media posts.

It was revealed at a full council meeting on Thursday, September 23, Cllr Mohammed Sharif (Chalvey) has had his membership restored and was fully acquitted of complaints surrounding comments he made on his Facebook page in 2016.

Strong calls for action were made after the posts began circulating in 2019 where Cllr Sharif faced complaints about his criticisms surrounding the Israeli government for its treatment of the Palestinian people.

Since being ‘administratively suspended’ by the Labour Group, the Chalvey ward representative has served as an independent.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab: Cippenham Green), leader, was 'happy' to welcome Cllr Sharif back from a 'lengthy absence'.

He said: “On a personal note, all I can say is that I’m pleased to have you [Cllr Sharif] back with the Labour Group and sitting with us again.”

With the Slough Labour Group now one up in its members, the allocation of seats in some committees and panels had to be adjusted the Labour Group are allowed to hold.

Cllr Sharif will now represent the Labour Group as an additional member of the licensing committee and he was appointed to the overview and scrutiny committee to replace Cllr Joginder S. Bal (Lab: Farnham), who has resigned his seat on that committee.