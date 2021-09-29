New images show what redeveloped Slough High Street could look like

01:28PM, Wednesday 29 September 2021
A CGI of the proposed new town square as part of the Queensmere redevelopment
New images have been released showing what Slough High Street could look if the redevelopment of the Queensmere Shopping Centre goes ahead.
The town centre has long been targeted for a multi-million pound overhaul by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, owners of the two shopping centres.
British Land, the development manager in charge of the project, is planning to submit an outline planning application to Slough Borough Council this autumn which could pave the way for the following works:
New CGI images of the Slough Central scheme show a number high-rise apartment blocks running alongside the High Street which are set to include one, two and three-bed properties.
An aerial shot of the proposed redevelopment of the Queensmere shopping centre. Credit: British Land
A new town square is proposed near to St Ethelbert’s Church and The Curve with an urban park planned near to the Observatory Shopping Centre.
The Observatory part of the site is not expected to be developed for several years with a planning application expected in 2030.
Semana Nota, community manager at British Land, said: “We are delighted to be sharing our updated proposals for the Queensmere Shopping Centre with the community and look forward to submitting these to the Council shortly.
“We have carefully considered the feedback we have received to date from local people and look forward to continuing to engage with the community throughout the planning process.”
Visit www.sloughcentral.com for further details.
