Appeal after man racially abused at bus stop in Slough town centre

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a woman racially abusing a man at a bus stop in Slough town centre on Saturday.

The victim, 29, was standing at bus stop 81 in Brunel Way at about 11.30am when the woman started shouting at him.

Police described the suspect as a white woman, in her early 20s, about 5ft tall with red hair tied up and with a slim build.

She had a Harry Potter style tattoo on her lower left arm and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans with holes on both knees and black Nike trainers.

Police said she was standing with another man at the time.

He is described as white, also in his early 20s, with long blonde ginger hair.

He was wearing a jumper, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or recognises the description above to come forward.

“I am especially keen to speak to a number of members of the public who were waiting at the bus stop at the time of the incident.

“Anyone who has information should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting the reference 43210438515.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”