Slough man jailed for providing false information after Britwell shooting

A man has been sentenced to a young offenders’ institution for perverting the course of justice after phoning the police to give false information on an attempted murder in Slough.

Callum Walker, 19, of Wavell Gardens, was convicted by unanimous verdict of one count of perverting the course of justice at Reading Crown Court on April 16.

In a hearing at the same court today (Friday), Walker was sentenced to a total of ten months’ imprisonment.

The offence is in relation to an attempted murder investigation, which followed the shooting of a 26-year-old man in Wentworth Avenue on the Britwell Estate on March 26 last year.

Earlier this year, two men were sentenced in connection with the incident.

Billy Merryweather, 22, of Wentworth Avenue, Slough, was sentenced to 24 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder, as well as one count of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Michael Omitiran, 23, formerly of Webb Close, Slough, was sentenced to a total of 13 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of one count each of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

At the hearing relating to Walker, the court heard that on March 27, 2020, the night after the shooting, Walker contacted Thames Valley Police, giving a false name and false information regarding the shooting.

He was arrested, but the investigation into the attempted murder later showed that he was not involved, and on July 16 last year he was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “The police investigation has been unable to establish the reason why Walker called the police implicating himself in a shooting which he had no involvement in.

“I am sure that many people reading about this case will think that this is a bizarre set of circumstances, but his actions that evening had very serious consequences.

“It led to his arrest by armed officers in a planned operation which put those officers involved, Walker’s family including his younger siblings, his neighbours and Walker himself at completely unnecessary risk.

"This took place a few days into the first national lockdown as a result of the COVID pandemic.

“By taking this action it meant that the investigation team’s ability to identify, locate and arrest the actual offenders was significantly hampered for a number of days.

"This enabled the offenders to avoid arrest and to try to cover their tracks by disposing of key evidence including the firearms used in the shooting.

“The offenders still had access to these firearms whilst they remained at large and therefore presented a significant risk to others, including the general public given the way in which the shooting was carried out.

“Deliberately hampering a police investigation by providing false or malicious information is an extremely serious matter, especially when the investigation relates to a serious criminal offence.

"This is demonstrated by the custodial sentence passed down by the court today.

“Anybody who provides false or malicious information designed to hinder a police investigation can expect to be the subject of a thorough and robust police investigation, and in such cases we will continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to prosecute those responsible.”