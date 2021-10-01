Police want to speak to five people following Slough violence

Police have published images of five men and a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Slough.

Officers believe that those pictured (below) may have vital information that could assist its investigation into the incident, which occurred between 7.45pm and 8pm on August 1.

It happened in Slough High Street at the junction with The Grove, when a fight occurred between two separate groups.

The two separated and left the area, but a few minutes later, one group returned, being armed with a pickaxe, shovel and what appeared to be a broom handle.

They then started attacking people and property in the area, resulting in four people being assaulted and multiple properties being damaged.

The group then got into a vehicle and left the scene.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Doel, of Slough CID, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe those pictured may have vital information that can assist my investigation.

“The altercations occurred in the early evening in a busy area of Slough, and I am confident that there would have been other witnesses to what went on.

“I am appealing to anybody who recognises any of those pictured, or you believe one of these people is you, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210343242.”