Police investigation as car crashes into building in Slough town centre

A police investigation is underway after a car driver crashed into a building in Slough town centre last night.

Offices were called to Windsor Road at 8pm following reports of a Volkswagen leaving the road and ploughing into the outside of an office block, near the corner of Slough High Street.

Police closed the road for almost two hours to deal with the incident.

Pictures from eyewitnesses showed the car had been seriously damaged with the outside of the building also impacted.

Credit: Calvin Singh

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police received a report at around 8pm yesterday that a car was involved in a collision with a building in Windsor Road, Slough.

“An investigation is ongoing.”