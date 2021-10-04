Resource Productions gives jobs to unemployed with first feature film in Slough

Non-profit social-enterprise Resource Productions is making a new feature film written and directed by acclaimed Slough-based director Pravesh Kumar.

Little English is a British-Asian romantic comedy starring two emerging actors, Rameet Rauli and Viraj Juneja about a young woman selected for an arranged marriage that goes awry in bleak Brexit Britain.

It was filmed in several location around Slough and the Royal Borough, including Thames Hospice on Windsor Road in Bray, Slough high street and Old Windsor.

Stephanie Peters, head of marketing at Thames Hospice, said: “It’s an honour to be involved and we can’t wait to see the film when it’s released and our charity’s little moment of stardom.”

Director Pravesh Kumar’s production company, Rifco Theatre Company, has produced the acclaimed films Airport 2000, Break The Floorboards and Happy Birthday Sunita among others.

Rameet Rauli has starred in Ride, An Actor's Life for Me and Call the Midwife, while co-star Viraj Juneja is best known for Get Duked!, FUDDU and Pandora.

The shoot has enabled 10 unemployed young people to secure their first paid roles within the industry as trainees.

In addition, more than 20 under-represented creatives, craftspeople and technicians from the area have been given the opportunity to gain their first credit on a feature film.

Resource’s production manager Amanda Dorsett, from Maidenhead, was one of those who got to have her first experience working on a full feature film.

Resource Productions is now looking for associate producers and is launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise £50,000 in 30 days.

To contribute, or learn more about the cast and crew, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/little-english