Witness appeal launched after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Slough

A witness appeal has been launched after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Slough.

The male pedestrian suffered a broken arm in the collision which occurred at 6.45pm on Sunday near to the Texaco Garage on Farnham Road.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Ricky Eagles of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage of the collision to please get in touch with us.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference 43210445605 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit and possession of drugs. He has since been released under investigation.