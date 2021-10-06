Slough Borough Council owed 'millions' from developers, meeting told

Conflicting figures reveal Slough Borough Council is owed millions of pounds in developer contributions.

Councillors on the audit and corporate governance committee convened on Thursday, September 30, where panel members were given an update on income coming in from section 106 funds.

This is a contribution made by developers and the money can be put towards community and social infrastructure to reduce a major development’s impact on the local area.

An internal audit progress report revealed out of the 54 invoices, the council only sent out four bills to developers since 2011.

This means £6.75m of the expected £7m had not been recovered.

However, according to an action progress report, a review of that figure by the council’s new finance team revealed conflicting figures that Slough Borough Council sent out 15 invoices, totaling £1.35m so far.

Only £80,000 of that has been received.

The chairman of the audit committee, Cllr Waqas Sabah (Lab, Farnham), said it was 'alarming' to see if a big difference from separate council officers but is 'good news' if the council has recovered a larger portion of that money.

Internal auditor Amir Kapasi said their £6.75m finding was based on spreadsheets and evidence they had at the time. Further evidence showing the conflicting £1.35m was received but not substantiated yet.

A further report composed by the council’s finance team and internal auditors will be brought back to the committee to further cement how many invoices were sent to developers and how many section 106 funds were received.