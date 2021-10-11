Public notices: Extensive road closures planned in Slough

Traffic and travel

A road in Slough is set to be closed on and off from next week until early next year while the borough council carries out maintenance works.

St Pauls Avenue will be shut from its junction with Stoke Road to its junction with Wexham Road, with access maintained for people living in the road and local businesses.

The road will be closed for its first period from today Monday until Friday, October 22.

It will then be shut again from Monday, November 1 until Thursday, December 23, and finally from Monday, December 27 until Sunday, January 9.

Slough Borough Council says that an alternative highway diversion will be provided with diversion signs in place to assist motorists.

Meanwhile, another road in Slough – Kendal Drive – is set to also undergo extensive council works and will be shut for several weeks.

The route will be closed from today (Monday) until Thursday, December 23, and then again from Monday, December 27 until Sunday, January 9.

The closure order will be active from 80 Kendal Drive to its junction with Grasmere Avenue.

Alternative routes and diversion signs will be in force, Slough Borough Council has advised.

The council’s busy work programme continues in Elmshott Lane, which is also due to close – but only for four days.

The order will prohibit any traffic passing through Elmshott Lane from its junction with Bower Way to 31 Elmshott Lane, with works due to be carried out between Tuesday, October 26 and Friday, October 29.

Over at Wiltshire Avenue in Slough, the road will be closed for a working week as the council carries out work on or near the route.

Teams will be working from Monday, October 25 until Friday, October 29 from its junction with Stafford Avenue to 3 Wiltshire Avenue.

Elsewhere, drivers will not be able to emerge on to Belgrave Road in Slough via the North Green junction as the council undertakes work there next month.

The route will be closed to through traffic from Monday, November 8 until Thursday, November 11.

Slough Borough Council says that an alternative route will be provided, with a diversion sign visible.

Those heading out on a night shift may be impacted by an overnight closure in Slough later this month.

An order will prohibit any traffic passing through the junction of Hampshire Avenue to 300 Farnham Road Service Road East, between the hours of 10pm and 5am, starting on Wednesday, October 27 until Friday, October 29.

Finally, another junction in Slough is set to close for four days in November to facilitate council works there.

Drivers will not be able to travel on to Belgrave Road via its junction with North Green, from Monday, November 8 until Thursday, November 11.

Planning

A developer has submitted a planning application to Slough Borough Council to build 50 new flats in the town.

Omega 10 Ltd want to demolish an existing commercial building known as Grace House, in Petersfield Avenue, and turn it into a five-storey building with semi-basement parking to provide 50 apartments.

Anyone wishing to comment on this application should do so within 21 days to planning@slough.gov.uk

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.