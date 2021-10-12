Police appeal to find girl, 12, missing from Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Slough.

Liliana Henry, who is also known as Liliana Nascimento, was last seen at about 3pm on Monday afternoon in Raymond Road, Slough.

Police described Liliana as a mixed race girl with a fair complexion and curly brown hair.

She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded top, black trousers with cut outs and grey and white Nike trainers.

She is also known to frequent Sutton in London.

It is not believed that Liliana has access to any money.

Inspector Jason Liles, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Liliana was last seen at around 3pm and was reported missing shortly afterwards.

“A search of the local area has been ongoing, and we are now appealing to the public more widely and the local community of Sutton to contact the force if you know of Liliana’s whereabouts by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210458578.

“We are naturally very concerned for Liliana’s welfare and so if you believe that you can see her, please call 999.

“I would like to appeal directly to Liliana if she sees this appeal.

“You are not in any trouble, but we are worried for you and need to know that you are OK, so please make contact with the police.”