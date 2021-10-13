Slough Borough Council library consultation: Cippenham and Langley could close

Langley and Cippenham libraries could both close under proposals from Slough Borough Council to address the 'immediate financial crisis'.

The council says changes 'need to be made' to ensure library services are affordable, deliver value for money, are accessible, meet local needs and support and promote good use of technology.

Slough Borough Council will be consulting on its library services for 12 weeks if cabinet give the go-ahead on Monday.

There are five options that will be considered and residents will have the chance to comment on each one. There will be an online survey, drop-in sessions at libraries and online sessions for residents to share their views.

- Reduce the money available to spend on buying publications (both hard copy and eResources).

- Keep all the main library buildings open but reduce the opening and staffed hours at Langley and Cippenham and reduce the staffed hours at The Curve and Britwell libraries.

- Keep all library buildings but reduce the hours they are open, the hours they are staffed, and the space dedicated to the library. Attract other users to rent space in the building (co-location).

- Move all library services out of the current main library buildings and re-locate services to be delivered from a range of other locations across the borough.

- Close both Langley and Cippenham library buildings but maintain the staffing and opening hours at The Curve library and at Britwell library.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “With work underway to address our immediate financial issues, cabinet is now looking at the council’s medium term financial strategy to make sure all services can operate within a tighter financial envelope, ensuring the council’s sustainability going forward.

“We’re really proud to have provided a generous library offer over the years in Slough, which has seen us invest in new buildings like The Curve, and the council Cabinet’s preferred model for future library services is to retain our library buildings – but we want to know your views and priorities as we weigh up various options against each other.

“Therefore, we really want residents to engage with this consultation and let us know what you want from our library service so we can draw on your views as we shape these services for the future.”

The consultation is set to launch on October 28. Visit www.slough.gov.uk/libraryconsultation to find out more.