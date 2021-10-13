SITE INDEX

    • Reminder to 'keep looking if you're cooking' after Slough blaze

    Shay Bottomley

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Maidenhead Fire Station has issued a safety message after firefighters attended a blaze in Slough.

    The fire started when someone at the property on the fifth floor became distracted whilst they were cooking.

    An evacuation of the five-storey block was required as a precaution whilst firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel, extinguished the flames.

    Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, and all residents, bar those in the affected property, have since been allowed to return to their homes.

    A spokesperson for the fire station said: “The message from us is to keep looking if you’re cooking.

    “Don’t leave it or get distracted – if you need to go away from it, switch it off, do what you need to do and then carry on.”

