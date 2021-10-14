Foster siblings 'a major part' of welcoming new children, says social services

The borough’s fostering service has put out a call for prospective foster parents to come forward – especially families with their own children already.

People tend to assume that one of the barriers to fostering is the impact it could have on their own children, says the service, but children of foster carers play a ‘major part’ in welcoming a new child into their home.

They have the advantage of understanding the family set-up intimately while also understanding the pressures that young people face, and can use this awareness to help their new foster brother or sister settle in and develop a sense of belonging.

Karen Embury, a foster carer with Slough Children First, said: “Fostering has been a part of my life for over 18 years and it has positively enriched my entire family during that time.”

Her daughter Zoe, 19, has shared a home with foster children almost her entire life.

She said: “It has given us all a huge appreciation of how lucky we are. It’s so nice to see the children join us and then go off as successful adults, feeling totally different to how they felt when they arrived.”

Denise Chappell, another foster carer, said: “Fostering has had a positive impact on my family, especially my children’s’ emotional and social understanding and development. It has been a huge positive experience in all our lives.”

Her daughter, Ella, 12, has been part of a fostering family for more than 10 years.

She said: “I’m very happy that my mum fosters because we meet lots of new people and we can watch their outcomes improve in their life.”

Slough Children First is looking for foster carers for children of all ages but particularly for young people over the age of 12.

Anyone interested in finding out more should visit www.fosterforslough.com or get in touch with one of the team on 01753 690777.