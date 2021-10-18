Three Slough parks win Green Flag awards

Three of Slough's park have won Green Flag awards meaning they are some of the best parks in the country.

Herschel, Salt Hill and Pippins Parks were awarded with the flag - which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Salt Hill Park and Pippins Park have held Green Flag Awards for the past 11 years and for Herschel Park, this year’s flag marks a decade of being in receipt of the award.

Slough Borough Council said its parks and green spaces played a 'vital role' for people throughout lockdown as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

Sophia Norfolk, principal environment officer & interim parks manager, said: “I am delighted that we have won Green Flag Awards again this year, our parks team work so hard to maintain the amazing green spaces we have around our town, and they continue to be a source of great enjoyment and relaxation for residents young and old.

"We have such a wide variety of spaces for people to enjoy from the new wetland at Salt Hill Park to the beautiful landscaping at Herschel Park. There really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that Herschel, Salt Hill and Pippins Parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.