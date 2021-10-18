Warning after electric bicycle catches fire in Slough flat

Fire crews have issued a safety warning after an electric bicycle caught fire whilst it was charging in a Slough flat.

Two crews from Slough and one from Langley were at the property in Aspects Court at 8am on Wednesday last week.

When they arrived, they had found that an electric bicycle - also known as an e-bike - had set alight having been left on charge.

The owner of the bike and sole resident of the ground floor flat was evacuated from their home, with all other occupants of the flats told to stay in their rooms while firefighters cleared smoke from the hallways.

The resident was treated for smoke inhalation. No other people were injured.

Once recovered and removed from the flat, the e-bike was destroyed.

The e-bike had been kept in a bedroom to charge overnight when the fire broke out and fire crews have issued advice for other users to ensure a similar incident does not occur.

They urge people to not leave them charging overnight, and advise that they are kept in sheds or external outbuildings - rather than bedrooms.

Faulty batteries are often the reason for them catching fire, crews added.