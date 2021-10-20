CCTV appeal over burglary at convenience store in Slough

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men officers want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a convenience store in Slough.

The force said the offenders broke into Londis, in Long Furlong Drive, between 1.30am and 2.30am on Wednesday, October 6 and stole cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

A second image released by Thames Valley Police in connection with the burglary.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, based at Slough police station, said: “We are releasing the images of these men as we believe that they may have information about this incident.

“If you recognise either of the men, or if it is you pictured, please contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210449464.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”