Man arrested on suspicion of arson at Slough Cemetery

An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of arson following reports of a grave being damaged at Slough Cemetery.

Thames Valley Police said it is investigating and after the blaze was reported to officers at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The force reassured the community that it was an isolated incident.

The arrested man remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210483432.