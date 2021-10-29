How to have your say on proposed Slough library closures

A 12-week consultation on the future of libraries in the borough has been launched by the council.

Slough Borough Council said it needs to ensure libraries are affordable and deliver value for money.

There are five proposals that residents can comment on, one which involves closing Langley and Cippenham Library buildings.

The options are:

Reduce the money available to spend on buying publications (both hard copy and eResources).

Keep all the main library buildings open but reduce the opening and staffed hours at Langley and Cippenham and reduce the staffed hours at The Curve and Britwell libraries.

Keep all library buildings but reduce the hours they are open, the hours they are staffed, and the space dedicated to the library. Attract other users to rent space in the building (co-location).

Move all library services out of the current main library buildings and re-locate services to be delivered from a range of other locations across the borough.

Close both Langley and Cippenham library buildings but maintain the staffing and opening hours at The Curve library and at Britwell library.

Cllr Chrstine Hulme, lead member for children’s services, lifelong learning and skills said ‘nothing has been decided yet’ and was keen to hear any alternative suggestions.

She said: “We know our libraries are much loved in the community and we are committed to providing a great service. It’s no secret the council must make efficiencies, so we are looking into ways of maintaining this great service, while reducing costs.

“Nothing has been decided yet, we genuinely do want to hear which options residents prefer, or any alternatives they can suggest. I would encourage all residents, whether library members or not, to fill in the survey and have a say on the future of libraries in the borough.”

Drop in sessions will be taking place on these dates:

Friday 29 October, 11am-1pm – Cippenham

Friday 29 October, 2.30-5pm – The Curve

Saturday 30 October, 12noon-3pm – Langley

Thursday 4 November, 11am-1pm - Britwell

Thursday 4 November, 1.30-4.30pm – The Curve

Wednesday 10 November, 11am-1pm – Cippenham

Monday 15 November, 1.30-4.30pm – Langley

Tuesday 23 November, 1.30-4.30pm – Britwell

Saturday 27 November, 12noon-3pm – The Curve

Saturday 11 December, 12noon-3pm – Cippenham

Thursday 16 December, 11am-2pm – Langley

Friday 7 January, 11am-2pm – Britwell

Monday 10 January, 1.30-4.30pm – The Curve

Feedback can be submitted online by visiting the council website and drop in sessions will also be held online and in person.

There will also be two online sessions for anyone who can’t make it in person. These will be on Zoom on:

Tuesday 9 November, 6.30-7.30pm

Wednesday 8 December, 6.30-7.30pm

The consultation will run until January 20.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/libraryconsultation