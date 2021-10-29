How to have your say on proposed Slough library closures

04:56PM, Friday 29 October 2021
A 12-week consultation on the future of libraries in the borough has been launched by the council.
Slough Borough Council said it needs to ensure libraries are affordable and deliver value for money.
There are five proposals that residents can comment on, one which involves closing Langley and Cippenham Library buildings.
The options are:
Cllr Chrstine Hulme, lead member for children’s services, lifelong learning and skills said ‘nothing has been decided yet’ and was keen to hear any alternative suggestions.
She said: “We know our libraries are much loved in the community and we are committed to providing a great service. It’s no secret the council must make efficiencies, so we are looking into ways of maintaining this great service, while reducing costs.
“Nothing has been decided yet, we genuinely do want to hear which options residents prefer, or any alternatives they can suggest. I would encourage all residents, whether library members or not, to fill in the survey and have a say on the future of libraries in the borough.”
Drop in sessions will be taking place on these dates:
Feedback can be submitted online by visiting the council website and drop in sessions will also be held online and in person.
There will also be two online sessions for anyone who can’t make it in person. These will be on Zoom on:
The consultation will run until January 20.
Visit www.slough.gov.uk/libraryconsultation
