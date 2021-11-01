Teenager arrested following motorbike theft in Slough

A 17-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of theft after a white motorbike was stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the motorbike was stolen at around 1pm on Monday, October 25, in an alleyway between Common Road and Grampian Way in Slough.

The teenager has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed this theft to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210481398.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”