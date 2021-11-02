Climate Change music show set for Queensmere this weekend

Pupils from Iqra Primary School will star in a musical show on climate change on Saturday, November 6.

The performances will take place at 11am and 1pm in the former B&M shop in the Queensmere shopping centre.

Coinciding with COP26, ‘Climate Change’ is a musical project bringing together professional musicians with pupils and members of the Slough community to explore climate change through music.

Across five weeks, virtuosic chamber music group The Dionysus Ensemble has been hosting workshops for participants.

Music is being developed to be performed as a live, free performance.

Léonie Adams of The Dionysus Ensemble said:

“It's wonderful to be able to work with school and community groups in Slough to start vital conversations on Climate Change and to realise these through music and art during COP26.

The event is being organised in part by HOME Slough, a group that promotes the creative arts. James Gough of HOME Slough said:

“Workshop participants creating and composing their own musical responses to the climate emergency is an excellent example of how big global challenges can be translated to a personal and local level through education and art.”

This work is part of HOME Slough’s plans to activate otherwise unused spaces for the Slough community to engage in arts.

There will also be a presentation of the pupil’s schoolwork on climate change alongside the performances.