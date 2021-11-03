Slough's new police command team keen to tackle knife crime

A new police leadership team in Slough said they want to tackle and prevent knife crime, exploitation and violence against women and girls in the town.

Superintendent Lee Barnham who had been working as Deputy Commander for the area since 2019 has stepped up to be LPA Commander in Slough replacing Superintendent Gavin Wong who has moved onto a new role in the force.

He said: "I am delighted to become the LPA Commander in the town where I started my career.

"I have enjoyed being part of the leadership team in Slough over the past two years and am keen to continue and support the good work carried out every day by officers and staff across the area.

"Protecting the vulnerable from harm is something I am passionate about and I will be using my experience in this area to ensure we are doing all that we can to safeguard individuals from crime."

Superintendent Barnham said working with residents, businesses and partner organisations was 'key' to tackling and preventing crimes impacting Slough.

Chief Inspector Ashley Smith will be joining the team from Reading.

He began his career in Reading, has worked in Slough and temporarily held a Deputy Commander role in Reading.

“I am excited to return to Slough as the part of the leadership team," he said.

"I aim to support all our staff in ensuring we maximise opportunities to prevent crimes from taking place, progress investigations in a timely manner and protect those who have been exploited from harm.

"Where a crime has been committed, victims will remain at the heart of all that we do, and offenders will be brought to justice at the earliest opportunity.”

Recently, Chalvey district made a successful bid for £500,000 of Government funding to make the streets safer for and tackle violence against women and girls.