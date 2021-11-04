Firefighters called to two car fires in Slough last night

Firefighters were called to two car fires in Slough last night.

Slough fire station was alerted to a car fire in Rokesby Road and Kirkwall Spur in the early hours of the morning – 1am and 3.40am.

One fire engine and team attended each fire.

Crews were on both of the scenes for around 40 minutes each, using a hose reel and breathing apparatus.

The two fires are not considered to be related and are not being treated as suspicious at this time.