Firefighters called to two car fires in Slough last night

Firefighters were called to two car fires in Slough last night.
Slough fire station was alerted to a car fire in Rokesby Road and Kirkwall Spur in the early hours of the morning – 1am and 3.40am.
One fire engine and team attended each fire.
Crews were on both of the scenes for around 40 minutes each, using a hose reel and breathing apparatus.
The two fires are not considered to be related and are not being treated as suspicious at this time.
