Slough's e-scooter operator to test safety improvements

Slough’s e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility has announced a global trial of new technology designed to make scooters safer.

The six-month trial, which is taking place in Slough, Brisbane and Darwin in Australia, and Ottawa in Canada, aims to test a ‘revolutionary e-scooter brain’ to improve safety.

E-scooters have been a controversial introduction to Slough’s highway network. A petition calling for all trials to be halted attracted hundreds of signatures earlier this year, whilst a councillor expressed concern over the way they were used in July.

However, Neuron’s new system aims to address concerns over their use, and is made up of three pieces of technology:

High Accuracy Location Technology (HALT), which uses fixed base stations in a city to connect with a receiver on the vehicle to track real-time location down to a range of within 10cm.

Rapid Geofence Detection (RGD), which works with HALT to recognise when a vehicle crosses a geofence, such as a no-ride or slow zone, within 0.3 seconds, rather than the current 6-12 seconds found on most rental e-scooters.

Dangerous Riding Detection (DRD) system, which allows Neuron to correct or warn of unsafe behaviours in real time.

The new technology will be fitted to 250 e-scooters in Slough, and will be able to profile different types of riders, giving them an individual safety rating, which provides the opportunity to incentivise good riding behaviour as well as tackle problem riding.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: “Recently there’s been plenty of industry talk from micro mobility operators about how to apply new technology to better control e-scooters in cities, but until now it’s mostly been aspirational or theoretical.

“The launch of our Dangerous Riding Detection technology allows us to profile our riders, and we can take a carrot and stick approach to improving behaviour.

“In some cases, alerting a rider to a dangerous behaviour at the exact moment it happens, then immediately educating them on how to rectify the situation, could help to change bad habits and improve safety.

“Long-term we can give all riders an individual safety rating. It will allow us to incentivise good behaviour, target certain riders for refresher training, and also ban rogue riders and repeat offenders for riding dangerously.”