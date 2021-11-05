Slough's council launches consultation for greenbelt developments

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has announced a public consultation over the redevelopment of greenbelt sites for family housing.

The consultation has now opened after the council said that there was a shortage of ‘around 5,000’ houses in the period up to 2040.

SBC added that the majority of recent developments, and proposed applications, are flats in areas such as the town centre, which are only suitable for smaller households.

However, with 10 per cent of the 2,000 people on the council’s waiting list needing four or five-bedroom properties, the council is now seeking to convert greenbelt land into houses with at least three bedrooms.

Work on the local plan has identified there are no reasonable options, or combination of options which could accommodate all of Slough’s housing and employment needs within the town, and, as a result, the council is considering developing some green field sites.

SBC said greenbelt sites can offer ‘lower density family housing with a higher proportion of affordable housing’ compared to brownfield sites.

One of the purposes of the consultation is to help gather evidence about what other constraints there may be to developing the sites.

The proposed sites are considered ‘urban extensions’ – developments which are close to existing amenities such as shops and public transport – making them more sustainable.

A traffic-light system has been published detailing the ‘appropriateness’ of the proposed sites:

GREEN – suitable sites

Wexham Park Hospital School of Nursing

Land to the rear of Opal Court, Wexham Street

Land east of Wexham Park Hospital

Land east of Rochfords Gardens

Upton Court Farm

AMBER – possible sites

Land east of Market Lane - part of Northern Extension

Land south of Blenheim Road - part of Ditton Park Historic Park & Garden

RED – unsuitable sites

St Anthony’s Field, Farnham Road - gap between Slough and Farnham Royal

North of Muddy Lane, Stoke Poges Lane - part of playing field

Bloom Park, Middlegreen Road – part of public open space

Councillor Pavitar Mann, SBC's lead member for housing and planning, said: “We want our families to be able to grow up and prosper in our town and ensure we have family homes for them to move into.

“This public consultation is an important opportunity for the council to receive and take into account your views on potential options for development in the green belt and I would urge local residents and groups, businesses, organisations, landowners and developers to take part is this public consultation.”

To take part in the consultation, visit: https://slough.citizenspace.com/

The consultation is open until Friday, December 17.