'Off the wall' officer decision contributed to council woes, says leader

The leader of Slough Borough Council has said officers made an 'off the wall' financial decision that has contributed to its current woes.

The decision was regarding the council’s minimum revenue provision (MRP) – an amount of money set aside to repay external debt, as required by law.

In a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, leader of the council, Cllr James Swindlehurst (Labour & Co-Operative, Cippenham Green) explained how changes to the MRP have caused major problems for the council.

In 2017, a different method of calculating MRP was introduced – ‘presumably’ at officer level, according to Cllr Swindlehurst.

This ‘reduced significantly’ the provisions in the budget for MRP, from £20m down to £40,000.

As a result of this reduced entrenched reserve, the council began spending more money, leading it into more debt.

Cllr Swindlehurst said there is ‘no evidence’ that this decision was brought back to be examined by councillors.

“The methods used to calculate MRP were totally off the wall and didn’t reflect the risks (of doing this),” said Cllr Swindlehurst.

“Somewhere towards the end of 2017, big sums of money just disappeared. There’s no reference of that decision going back to members (of the council).”

The effect of this has accumulated over several years.

Cllr Mohammed Sharif (Labour, Chalvey) suggested that if councillors had a better understanding of the MRP concept, it might not have passed under the radar for so long.

Cllr Swindlehurst replied that it was not so much a matter of understanding because councillors were ‘never given a chance’ to understand.

“We were never given an opportunity to get to grips with what happened because it was never presented to us,” he said.

Nonetheless, the council is planning training on a number of issues for council members, including on MRP.