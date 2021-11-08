Trio arrested in connection with kidnap of teenager in Slough

Three men from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following an incident at Manor Park Community Centre Car Park.

Police said a teenage boy was forced into the back of a car at about 4pm yesterday (Sunday) but officers managed to intercept the vehicle.

The victim suffered no injuries, the force added.

A 20-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, all from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emily Evans, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this kidnap or have information regarding it to make contact with us.

“Anyone with information can report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43210503500.

“Or if you wish to report 100% anonymously you can so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”