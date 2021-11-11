Nominations open for Slough Youth Awards

04:23PM, Thursday 11 November 2021
'Talented' young people who have gone 'above and beyond' can be nominated for this year's Slough Youth Awards.
The annual awards, now in its sixth year, acknowledge the achievements and 'breakthroughs' of Slough's 'resilient and talented' youth community.
This year youngsters can be nominated for the following categories:
Submissions must be referring to achievements during 1 September 2020 to 31 August this year and be for a young person aged 11-19 or up to 25 years old with learning difficulties, disabilities or is a care leaver who lives in Slough.
Councillor Christine Hulme, lead member for children’s services, lifelong learning and skills, said: “Slough is full of talented and amazing young people who give their times as volunteers, are part of local groups and who go above and beyond to help the community.
“Our judging panel is looking forward to reading all about the fantastic breakthroughs Slough’s youth have made.”
The awards show will be hosted by members of Slough Youth Parliament and there will be a variety of performances on the night from local artists.
Nominations close on Monday, November 22. Save the date for the awards which will be held on December 9 at 7pm.
Visit www.slough.gov.uk/slough-youth-awards/slough-youth-awards-1/6 for more information.
