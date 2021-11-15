Slough Central: Plans submitted for redevelopment of shopping centre to create 1,600 homes

Plans for the redevelopment of the Queensmere Shopping Centre have been submitted to Slough Borough Council.

The multi-million pound venture called Slough Central will see 1,600 new homes, 12,000sqm for shops, restaurants, community and leisure facilities and 40,000 sqm of office space.

The project is being led by British Land for a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), with councillors recently being told the development could take 14 years to complete.

Plans also include up to 3,750 sqm of space for a potential cinema or live music venue and 4.5 acres of public realm which could include a new town square, reinstatement of generic routes, an urban park, a local square and landscaped community heart space and new green routes and connection.

The developer says demolition of the Queensmere Shopping Centre could commence towards the end of 2023 and the first phase would include a new town square and up to 600 homes. The first homes could be delivered by 2026.

The finer details of the development will come forward as a 'reserved matters' application later on.

Russell O’Hare, development director for the project, said: "We are delighted to announce the submission of our proposals for the redevelopment of the Queensmere Shopping Centre.

"Having spent several months consulting with the local community and Slough Borough Council, we are confident that our exciting proposals will bring much needed investment and activity to Slough town centre."

Visit www.sloughcentral.com to find out more about the project and search P/19689/000 to view the application plans on Slough Borough Council's website.

New CGI images of the Slough Central scheme show a number high-rise apartment blocks running alongside the High Street which are set to include one, two and three-bed properties.