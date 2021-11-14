Police appeal to find missing girl who may be in Slough

04:47PM, Sunday 14 November 2021
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a girl from Crawley who may be in Slough.
Melissa, 14, who’s surname has not been given, was last seen on November 10. She is described as 5’ 2” and slim.
If you see Melissa, please call 999 quoting serial 1276 of 12/11.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
There will be displays at Windsor Racecourse and Legoland, local fireworks in Burnham and Twyford and smaller displays at schools in the Royal Borough.
An attack in Maidenhead on Sunday morning has led to three people being arrested and a man in his twenties requiring hospital treatment.