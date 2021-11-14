SITE INDEX

    Police appeal to find missing girl who may be in Slough

    Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a girl from Crawley who may be in Slough.

    Melissa, 14, who’s surname has not been given, was last seen on November 10. She is described as 5’ 2” and slim.

    If you see Melissa, please call 999 quoting serial 1276 of 12/11.

